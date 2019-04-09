Assam horror: Mob thrashes Muslim man for selling beef, forces him to eat pork: The video has gone viral in which Shaukat Ali can be seen on his knees in a mud surrounded by a mob. The angry mob is questioning Shaukat Ali why he is selling beef and if he has the license to do the same.

In a shocking incident, a muslim man was assaulted for allegedly selling beef at his restaurent in north-eastern Asaam’s Biswanath district. As per reports, Shaukat Ali, a 68-year-old muslim man was thrashed, beaten and abused by a mob on a busy street in Assam on Sunday. The video has gone viral in which Shaukat Ali can be seen on his knees in a mud surrounded by a mob. The angry mob is questioning Shaukat Ali why he is selling beef and if he has the license to do the same.

The Mob also demand from Shaukat to declare his nationality and asks him if he is a Bangladeshi national or if his name in the National Register of Citizen (NRC) certificate.

In another video, the group can be seen thrashing Shaukat and forcing him to eat pork. Pork meat is forbidden in Islam and one who consumes it by pleasure will be thrown out of the Islam.

A man identified as Shaukat Ali was attacked by a mob for allegedly selling beef in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali, according to Assam Police. pic.twitter.com/Fz1H2irnE4 — jagisha (@jagishaarora) April 8, 2019

Later, Shaukat Ali was shifted to nearby hospital where he is being treated. Shaukat has received injuries during the incident.

Mohammed Sahabuddin, the brother of Shaukat Ali, later has filed an FIR at the local police station. The police have so far arrested five people in the district and the search is on to nab the other culprits seen in the video.

Mob thrashes man in Biswanath Chariali; forced to eat Pork.

Hope @assampolice

take strict action against this culprits. @sarbanandsonwal govt should stop this..#Assam#NYAY pic.twitter.com/naUnjF7yzu — Hafeez Ur Rahman🇮🇳 (@Haafeez_ur) April 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the incident has been shared by hundreds of people on social media. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi while condemning the incident has said that each video infuriates and saddens him. In the last five years, number of incidents regarding the beef controversy have increased.

I know many people who feel they’re desensitized because of the number of lynchings in the last 5 years. I am not, each video infuriates me & saddens me It’s irrelevant that beef is legal in Assam, lynching an innocent old man is illegal in every part of India https://t.co/aqx8LqQjki — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 8, 2019

Asaduddin Owaisi has further added that It’s irrelevant that beef is legal in Assam, lynching an innocent old man is illegal in every part of India. Meanwhile, beef is not banned in Assam, As per Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, cattle 15 years or above of age can be slaughtered.

Biswanath district, under the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, is slated to go for polls in the first phase on April 11. The BJP in its manifesto released on Monday has said that it will expeditiously complete the NRC on priority. The party also said that it would implement NRC in a phased manner across the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More