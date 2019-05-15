Assam HSLC Result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for SEBA Assam Class 10th examination on the official websites. The scorecards for 2018-2019 batch has been released today i.e. May 15 at 09:00 AM. The candidates who are awaiting the result and sat for the examinations are expected to track the official websites on a regular basis. Approximately, lakhs of students sat for the AHM Examination conducted by SEBA scheduled in the month of February/ March. The students are also advised to keep their admit cards near as the details on it will be required to check results. The hall ticket number should be handy to avoid any chaos on the time of result checking.
Meet the toppers: Names and ranks
Meghashree Bora has scored 594 marks and is the topper of the Assam SEBA Board exam
Chinmoy Hazarika has scored 593 marks and has secured the 2nd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam
Afrin Ahmed has scored 591 marks and has secured the 3rd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam
Anushree Bhuyan has scored 591 marks and has secured the 3rd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam
Other rank holders:
Lobojyoti Das – rank 5th
Upashna Mudoi – rank 5th
Tusif Tamanna – rank 5th
Priyanka Kalita – rank 5th
Rajashree Pathak – 6th rank
Nikhita Khatniyar – 8th rank
Jafrinara Ahmed – 9th rank
Sagnik Banik -10th rank
Mintu Gayan – 10th rank
Dipjyoti Sharma – 10th rank
Minikha Malakar – 10th rank
Anirban Dutta – 10th rank
Achyut Kumar Chetia – 10th rank
Bitopan Kalita – 10th rank
As the results have been announced now, the students can check and download scorecards via these websites. These websites were mentioned on the official Assam Board Result releasing notice:
results.sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
examresults.net
examresults.net/assam
indiaresults.com
exametc.com
iresults.net
yesresultsresult.shiksha
assam.shiksha
assamonlline.in
assamjobalerts.com
assamresult.in
Steps to check Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS:
BSNL user will have to type SEBA19<space><roll number> and send it to 57766.
Example: If your roll number of B19-0250123, you have to type SEBA19 B19 0250123 and send it to 57766.