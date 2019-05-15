Assam HSLC Result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for SEBA Assam Class 10th examination on the official websites. The scorecards for 2018-2019 batch has been released today i.e. May 15 at 09:00 AM. Here is the toppers list!

Assam HSLC Result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for SEBA Assam Class 10th examination on the official websites. The scorecards for 2018-2019 batch has been released today i.e. May 15 at 09:00 AM. The candidates who are awaiting the result and sat for the examinations are expected to track the official websites on a regular basis. Approximately, lakhs of students sat for the AHM Examination conducted by SEBA scheduled in the month of February/ March. The students are also advised to keep their admit cards near as the details on it will be required to check results. The hall ticket number should be handy to avoid any chaos on the time of result checking.

Meet the toppers: Names and ranks

Meghashree Bora has scored 594 marks and is the topper of the Assam SEBA Board exam

Chinmoy Hazarika has scored 593 marks and has secured the 2nd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam

Afrin Ahmed has scored 591 marks and has secured the 3rd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam

Anushree Bhuyan has scored 591 marks and has secured the 3rd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam

Other rank holders:

Lobojyoti Das – rank 5th

Upashna Mudoi – rank 5th

Tusif Tamanna – rank 5th

Priyanka Kalita – rank 5th

Rajashree Pathak – 6th rank

Nikhita Khatniyar – 8th rank

Jafrinara Ahmed – 9th rank

Sagnik Banik -10th rank

Mintu Gayan – 10th rank

Dipjyoti Sharma – 10th rank

Dipjyoti Sharma – 10th rank

Minikha Malakar – 10th rank

Anirban Dutta – 10th rank

Achyut Kumar Chetia – 10th rank

Bitopan Kalita – 10th rank

Dipjyoti Sharma – 10th rank

As the results have been announced now, the students can check and download scorecards via these websites. These websites were mentioned on the official Assam Board Result releasing notice:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

examresults.net/assam

indiaresults.com

exametc.com

iresults.net

yesresultsresult.shiksha

assam.shiksha

assamonlline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

Steps to check Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

BSNL user will have to type SEBA19<space><roll number> and send it to 57766.

Example: If your roll number of B19-0250123, you have to type SEBA19 B19 0250123 and send it to 57766.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App