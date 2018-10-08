The following fall took place while Mallah was visiting his constituency for the first time as the deputy speaker. Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell from the elephant during a welcome procession. The matter was highlighted after video where the leader can be seen falling, went viral on social media.

The newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly, Kripanath Mallah, had a close shave on Sunday after he escaped an elephant unhurt. As per reports, the incident took place at Anipur Bazaar in Hailakandi district of Assam on October 7. The following fall took place while Mallah was visiting his constituency for the first time as the deputy speaker. Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell from the elephant during a welcome procession. The matter was highlighted after video where the leader can be seen falling, went viral on social media.

As per reports, while welcoming the deputy speaker of Assam assembly at his constituency, Mallah’s supporters started bursting crackers. Listening to the loud bursting noises, the elephant got agitated and started running. The elephant carried the deputy speaker for a few meters before throwing him down.

#WATCH: Newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant. He was being welcomed by his supporters in

Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident. (06.10.2018) #Assam pic.twitter.com/2UYHkS7zvx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

After Assam deputy speaker Mallah fell from the elephant, several of his supporters rushed to his rescue and picked him up from the ground. Later, Mallah supporters escorted him to his car from where he reached his constituency. Reports suggest that after the crackers were being burst, the elephant started running following which newly-elected Assam deputy speaker lost his balances fell off the elephant which was called for his grand welcome.

