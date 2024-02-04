Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget session to begin on Feb 5

Beginning on February 5 and expected to last until February 28, the Assam Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session is set to proceed. Before the state assembly’s budget session, which will run through February 28, strict security measures have been put in place there. The state budget 2024–25 will be presented to the legislature on February 12 by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. The Assam Legislative Assembly’s deputy speaker, Dr. Numal Momin, informed that the budget session would begin tomorrow and run through February 28.

“The state budget will be tabled on February 12. Many important issues will also be discussed during this session. Many bills will be tabled. All arrangements have been made for this session,” Dr Numal Momin said.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill will be introduced in this assembly session.

Apart from it, the new Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, several other new bills, and amendment bills will be introduced in the budget session.