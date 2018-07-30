It is the first time since 1971 that the state has updated the NRC list. It can also be seen as a move of the state government to target the Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of removing the Bangladeshi population in the state. Here are the live updates on the release of Assam's final National Register of Citizens draft:

The government on Monday released the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), which highlighted that around 40 lakh people were disappeared from the list. The updated draft list came nearly after seven months. While in December around 1.9 crore names emerged in the first citizenship draft list, around 2.89 crore people made it to the updated NRC list. While releasing the updated list, the officials asserted that on those who did not make it to the list will not be considered foreigners or face arrest. The officials have also confirmed that the final list of the NRC will be released in December 2018.

It is the first time since 1971 that the state has updated the NRC list. It can also be seen as a move of the state government to target the Assam’s Muslim population on the pretext of removing the Bangladeshi population in the state.

Here are the live updates on the release of Assam’s final National Register of Citizens draft:

02:12pm: Minister of Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh assured those who have not found their names on the list that it is not the final NRC, and they will be given an opportunity to file claims/objections as per provision of the law. He asserted that only after the disposal of claims and objections, the final list of Indian Citizens will be published.

I want to emphatically say that this is only a draft and not the Final NRC. Everyone will have the opportunity to file Claims / Objections as per provision in the law. Only after the disposal of claims and objections, the Final NRC will be published. pic.twitter.com/7UweZiyvJt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 30, 2018

01:59pm: While addressing the media, Mamta Banerjee said that the people are being made refugees in their own country and it is just a plan of the government to weed out the Bengali speaking people and Biharis out of the state. She added that the consequences of this will also be felt in other states too.

01:41pm: Following the final draft of NRC that was released on Monday by the state government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the Centre that where will those 40 lakh people who have been disappeared from the updated list go. She accused BJP of playing vote politics. She said that ultimately it will be West Bengal that will suffer.

Where will the 40 lakh people whose names have been deleted go? Does Centre have any rehabilitation program for them? Ultimately it is Bengal which will suffer.Its just vote politics by BJP. Request Home Minister to bring an amendment : West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee #NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/dicIhibxNV — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More