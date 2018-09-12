A 70-year-old man was found hanging from a tree outside his house on Tuesday morning. Reports said that the man committed suicide as the name of his son was not on the final draft list of the NRC. The incident took place in Kanuri part 3 village of Dhubri in Lower Assam.

A couple of months ago, the government released the final draft list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30. Over 40 lakh people were excluded from the list that triggered unrest across the country. Amid the buzz, a 70-year-old man was found hanging from a tree outside his house on Tuesday morning. Reports said that the man committed suicide as the name of his son was not on the final draft list of the NRC. The incident took place in Kanuri part 3 village of Dhubri in Lower Assam. Apart from his son, the names of his two grandchildren were also not there on the list.

The police said that the neighbours found his body in the morning at around 6 am and instantly informed the police. Deben Barman, the deceased belonged to the Koch Rajbongshi community and was a farmer. The police said that Mahendra was his only son and was working in Meghalaya as a carpenter. Somehow, Barman’s wife also made it to the draft list. The neighbours have claimed that the deceased was upset over it only.

The police have been investigating into the matter. The cause of the death is yet to be confirmed as Barman’s wife had not said anything as she is in a state of shock. The police also said that his son has not arrived yet.

Meanwhile, the Assam government and the NRC secretariat had launched several campaigns to make people aware that it is not the final list but a draft. The government has also claimed that those who have been excluded from the list have another chance to file their objection.

