Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh where the Mughalsarai railway station was renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station, BJP president Amit Shah asked Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP to clear their stand on Assam’s NRC. He added that BJP brought NRC complying with the orders of the Supreme Court. He said NRC is the only way to evict illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who are living in Assam. He further questioned Congress, SP and BSP on whether they want illegal Bangladeshis in Assam or not.

The following remarks came in after Amith Shah inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai. During the inauguration, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.

While addressing the public meeting, BJP chief Amit Shah said that Congress failed in providing the SC/STs with their rights but BJP will ensure they are well equipped with all their rights.

Complying with Supreme Court orders we brought NRC. The NRC is a way to evict illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Assam. I would like to ask SP, BSP & Congress to clear their stand on whether they want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to stay here or evict them: Amit Shah #NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/FT7cZ9MlA1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2018

Earlier, while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Kankroli in Rajsamand district, Amit Shah accused Congress of playing vote bank politics over Assam’s NRC issue.

