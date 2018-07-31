Amid Ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the final draft Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Tuesday, July 31, the national president of the BJP Amit Shah accused the opposition parties reportedly of safeguarding Bangladeshi infiltrators and said Rajiv Gandhi had signed Assam accord in 1985 which was akin to NRC.

Ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 31, over the final draft of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), after it released the draft, in which 40 lakh people were missing. Speaking in the debate, BJP national president Amit Shah said Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi had signed Assam accord in 1985, which was tantamount to NRC.

Following which, Congress MPs in the Parliament protested and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house till Wednesday. The uproar comes after the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam listed 2.89 crore citizens, leaving behind 40 lakh people out of the list.

Though the Chief Minister of the state, Sarbananda Sonowalthe Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have clarified that no one will lose his/her citizenship rights and no one will be sent to detention camps.

Media reports suggest there is scope for filing objections to the list which can be done between August 30 and September 28, at many NRC Seva Kendras.

The NRC is a record of all the citizens of a state. The first lits of NRC was created in 1951 The list stressed on a clutch of houses and property holdings in every Indian village, with the number of people living there along with their names.

The then ruling government instructed the records to be stored. But in the 1960s, the NRC data was handed over to the police and in 1980s there was a demand to update the list.

The idea was to update all the names on the electoral rolls till 1971, or their descendants, and also the names that had been included in the first list of NRC of 1951, as reported by News18.

