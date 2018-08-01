A complaint has been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, by the BJP youth wing, accusing her of inciting "hatred and tension" among communities.

Banerjee accused BJP of trying to divide the country with the draft of NRC in Assam.

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister of inciting “hatred” among communities, the BJP’s youth wing filed a complaint in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. The youth wing of the BJP took exception to the Banerjee’s warning of a “civil war” on the exclusion of around 40 lakh people from the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee accused BJP of trying to divide the country with the draft of NRC in Assam. “The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, bloodbath in the country,” Banjeree said in a conclave on ‘Love Your Neighbour’.

After Banerjee’s warning, BJP president lashed out at her, saying the Chief Minister was playing vote, bank politics and he was stunned a CM making such remark.

Taking fire, the Modi-led government has insisted that the draft NRC list released on Monday after following a long-drawn process to identify illegal Bangladeshis living in the state, is not final and that people who have been left out will be given a second chance to prove their citizenship.

After the draft was made public, the Supreme Court said that no “coercive” action without properly hearing everyone.

The draft of the citizens had stoked a storm, with leaders in parliament and outside protesting against it. According to reports, people in Assam are in fear of expulsion, the opposition has accused the BJP of targeting the Muslims.

The NRC was made public on August 7 and those who have any objection to it can appeal in the Supreme Court.

