The deadline for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRCs) in Assam has again been extended till July 31. The exercise is being carried out with the aim of registering only legal residents of the state.

Assam NRC: The central government has extended the deadline to update the under-process National Register of Citizens (NRC) list to July 31. The ongoing exercise for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is being done to identify the illegal immigrants in Assam.

The process earlier was extended by six months to June 30 in December last year. Now, again it has been extended by 1 month from June 30 to July 30. Over 1 lakh people were excluded earlier this week from the NRC draft list. The draft exclusion list released the names of people who were found ineligible for inclusion.

The list of people dropped in the latest NRC draft can be found on the National Register of Citizens’ website. The excluded people will get the chance to prove their claims at the registered NRC centers by July 11.

Around 40 lakh people were excluded from the NRC citizen draft’s list made public on July 30 last year, which created a lot of panic among people. Lakhs of them then applied for the re-verification process. The entire NRC process in Assam is being carried out under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App