Assam NRC: In Assam, the NRC, aimed at weeding out illegal migrants, was first published in 1951 to identify Bengalis, both Hindus and Muslim, who had moved into the state from the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

For most people Saturdays are relaxed days, but for Assam August 31 was a day on the edge – the edge of losing one’s citizenship as the final National Register of Citizens was released. As one has already known from numerous news app feeds, over 19 lakh people have been left out of the NRC and would now need to approach the Foreigners Tribunal to save their Indian citizenship. Yes, there may be those who migrate from India with scant respect for the country but for a large number of people, the citizenship of India is all that they have—be they be poor or of the middle classes.

In Assam, the NRC, aimed at weeding out illegal migrants, was first published in 1951 to identify Bengalis, both Hindus and Muslim, who had moved into the state from the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Though it is popularly assumed that the NRC is a tool only to out Muslims, it is certainly not the case. Given this popular understanding of the NRC, it didn’t take time for political parties to use the issue for their gains.

In December 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the Assam government to begin the process to update the NRC. It took almost a year plus a few months for the government to start the apex court-monitored process to identify illegal migrants and segregate them.

After over 4 years and having spent over Rs 1,120 crore, the NRC was finally released today, which sealed the future of over 3 crore people in Assam of which 19 lakh have been left stateless. The reasons behind why the NRC is necessary to be told as politics overrode as the dominant flavour.

In 2005, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh decided to update the Assam NRC to fulfil the promises in the Assam Accord of 1985. It was taken to court and the decision on it came in 2013. For the BJP, it was necessary to support the NRC as the Supreme Court’s orders came ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. Soon it became inevitable for the parties to add the NRC to their election manifestos.

Ever since the first draft of the NRC was released, the Congress and the BJP have been assuring the people across Assam that they would not let any genuine Indian citizen leave the country. Reports noted that the BJP was concerned over Bengali-speaking Hindus, who entered the country back in 1985 from Bangladesh. The exclusion of Bangladeshi Hindus has irked the BJP as it was the major vote bank for the party.

The BJP’s unhappiness became noticeable after the first NRC draft came out and excluded more people from the interior districts where indigenous people were living, as compared to the bordering districts were migrants were supposed to have been settled.

Ironically, while Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for the re-verification of the list, terming it filled with errors, Delhi BJP chief and MP from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, demanded the same exercise be taken up in the national capital. He also stated that illegal migrants were most dangerous to the country.

Several Opposition leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Adhir Chowdhary, hit out at the BJP soon after the Assam NRC list was released. While Chowdhary called on the BJP for protecting genuine citizens of India whatever their religion, Owaisi asked the BJP to learn from the Assam NRC.

He asked the BJP to stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of dividing Hindus and Muslims. Owaisi raised his concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which according to him was a violation of Right to Equality, since it discriminates against Muslims.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah had promised that the BJP would bring the NRC to West Bengal. In his address, the fact that grabbed headlines were his assurance that the Hindu refugees would not be touched during the exercise.

The final NRC did not go well with the All Assam Students Union (AASU) either, which has decided to move the Supreme Court to rectify the mistakes and cross-check the software through an expert agency. The AASU asserted that it did not find the list satisfactory as genuine Indians were left out in many cases.

