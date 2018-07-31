Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Opposition, Tripura chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that it is not a big issue for Assam and CM Sarbananda Sonowol is capable of managing it. He further added that everything is systematised in Tripura, thus there is no demand for NRC in the state.

It seems that just like everything else, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has something new and controversial to say about the recently updated National register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam. According to Biplab Deb, the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Opposition is “not a big issue”. On being asked about what he thinks about the whole matter, he replied that it is not a big issue for Assam and CM Sarbananda Sonowol is capable of managing it. He further added that everything is systematised in Tripura, thus there is no demand for NRC in the state. In a veiled attack at the Opposition, he said that some people are trying to create panic and distrub the environment.

On July 31, the government released the final draft of Indian citizens in Assam that faced massive criticism from the opposition parties. In the final draft of the NRC, around 40 lakh people disappeared from the list. While the Opposition was seen asking the Centre what they have done for the 40 lakh people, who have not found their names on the list, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured that it is not the final list. He said that people will be provided with a chance to file their objection/claims against the NRC via the online website or directly registering the objection at the Seva Kendras in Assam.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah hit back at the Opposition saying Rajiv Gandhi had signed Assam accord in 1985 which was similar to NCR. He said that the then government had no courage to do it, so the NDA government did it. His statement triggered a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, which was then adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also scheduled to meet Union Minister Rajnath Singh today.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More