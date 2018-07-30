Assam NRC final draft: Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that the 40 lakh people whose names were not mentioned in NRC's final draft need not worry as they will be given a chance by the authorities. Gogoi further added that NRC is being done to ascertain the number of foreign nationals who are living illegally in Assam.

Just a few hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that all 40 lakh people who failed to get listed under Assam’s NRC final draft will get shelter in her state, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that the 40 lakh people whose names were not mentioned in NRC’s final draft, need not worry as they will be given a chance by the authorities. Gogoi further added that NRC is being done to ascertain the number of foreign nationals who are living illegally in Assam. He added that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was the brainchild of his government. Stating that it is just a draft and a final list will be released in December, Tarun Gogoi said that as long as a person’s name is listed in the list, they are the citizens of India.

The following remarks by the former Chief Minister of Assam come after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre and claimed that all those 40 lakh people who have been excluded from the NRC final draft will get shelter in her state. She said that she believes in humanity and what the Centre was doing with them was wrong.

National Register of Citizens is our brainchild. 40 lakh ppl whose name have been excluded should not worry. They will get a chance. NRC is to find out the number of foreigners in Assam. As long as our name is in voters' list, we are citizens of India: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi pic.twitter.com/PrKKCu7fHr — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

The remarks by Banerjee came in after the final draft of Assam’s NRC had recognised 2,89,83,677 as citizens of India. However, later it was found that 40 lakh people had failed to make it to the draft.

Commenting on the matter, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that it was just a draft and the final list will be released soon. He added that people who have not been mentioned in the draft should not worry as no action will be taken against them.

