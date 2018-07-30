Mamata Banerjee who is upset after more than 40 lakh people were left from the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday stated that all those people who have not been mentioned in the list can come and live in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is upset after more than 40 lakh people were left from the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) called in a press conference on Monday and stated that all those people who had not been named in the final draft can come and live in her state. The following remark by the Bengal CM comes after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had claimed that the following NRC data is just a draft and the final list will be released in December. He had further stated that those missing from the list won’t be considered foreign national and no action will be initiated against them.

Criticising the Centre over the final draft of NRC, Mamata Banerjee said that they cannot push the people back into the dark hole. She added that she believes in humanity.

The final draft of Assam’s NRC was released on Monday, July 30. The draft presented by the officials had recognised 2,89,83,677 locals as the citizen of India. Later it was found that the draft had missed over 40 lakh people.

After the draft was presented, the State and Centre authorities had stated that those missing from the list will be getting a fair opportunity to appeal to the concerned authorities and raise their objections.

While commenting on the final draft of Assam’s NRC, Mamata Banerjee said that it was an attempt by the Centre to push Bengali’s back. She further questioned their future and asked what if Bangladesh also denies citizenship to them. She added that in just one strike lakh were turned into refugees.

She further warned the Union Home Minister to not to play with humanity.

