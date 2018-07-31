TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to meet Union Minister Rajnath Singh to talk over the Assam final NRC draft. Reportedly, during her three-day visit, she is also expected to meet Yashwant Sinha and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha at senior jurist Ram Jethmalani's residence.

Following the final draft of National Register of Citizens released by the government in Assam on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, July 31 to discuss the several issues that surfaced up with the final NRC draft. Earlier on Monday, while launching a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, the TMC supremo claimed that it is a game plan of the central government to throw out the Bengalis and Biharis from Assam. She further accused BJP of playing vote politics by forcibly evicting the people out of the state.

Earlier on Monday, she had also hinted at the possibility that she will be meeting Union Home minister to talk over the matter and assured that she has sent a team of MPs to the state and if necessary, she will go there herself.

Hitting at the Centre, she said that ultimately it is West Bengal that will suffer the decision of the central government. She also alleged that the even those who have their passports and Aadhaar cards intact were not present on the list. She added that the government is changing the Indian citizens into refugees, just for the sake of garnering votes. While highlighting the point that over 40 lakh people have been disappeared from the list, she assured that West Bengal is going to be there to provide them with a shelter.

During her three-day visit to Delhi, she is also reported to meet Yashwant Sinha and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha at senior jurist Ram Jethmalani’s residence. Also, people are also looking forward to the “Love your Neighbour” conference, organised by India’s largest Christian body, The Catholic Bishops Conference of India, where she is going to be present as the chief guest.

