Assam NRC Final list 2019: The final publication of the state’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on August 31, 2019. Much before the final publication, various reports claimed that there are discrepancies in the list as already 41 lakh people have been excluded in the process in the collection of documentation. On such instance of a family has come to the headlines who are facing difficulties post excluding their name from the list.

Yes, Nayamoni Das (14), who is a resident of decades-old refugee settlement colony in Silchar town of Assam’s Cachar district, will not be included in the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) which will be published on August 31. The reason for excluding them, as stated is the long-dead grandfather Prasanna Das has been marked as a Doubtful Voter (D-Voter) in the state’s electoral rolls.

As per the updated rules, following are the rules according to which names have been excluded:

a) A person had been declared foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal (DF),

b) A person marked Doubtful Voter (DV) by the local election officials, or,

c) A person whose case is pending at an FT (PFT) and their descendants who have drawn legacy from such persons will not be included from NRC.

d) Not just that, the children who were born after December 3, 2004, it is compulsory for the parents (even the one from whom legacy is not drawn) is not a DF, DV or PFT, for inclusion into the NRC.

Not only, Nayamoni Das, along with her, but a large number of children have also been excluded from the NRC.

One notice has been issued to Achar Ali, a resident of Japariguri, village in Panibharal gram Panchayat of the district. He was called for a hearing at 11 am on Thursday. Others were issued to the residents of Kumalia and Jarabari gram panchayats in the same district.

Not just that, Tamej Ali, a former elected member of No. 2 Hatishola Bhalukabri Gaon Panchayat in Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup attended in the last hearing. He was included in the list last year along with his children but his wife has not been excluded.

While for those who will not be excluded from the NRC, the Central and state governments said they would be put into detention camps, and they will get a chance to file appeals within 120 days at an FT.

No provision which discounts minors from appearing at FTs to appeal against their exclusion, according to lawyers.

To witness a situation where several names have been excluded from the updated list is unfortunate. However, the role of government here is to reassure incentives for these citizens. Also in such a situation where there is a lot of discontent and mayhem in several parts of India, policing s immediately needed to maintain the law and order efficiently. Apart from this more burden is on the shoulders of state government to provide an assurance that the situation should not get worsen by tomorrow.

