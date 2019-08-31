Assam NRC final list 2019 Live Updates: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published on Saturday morning. A large number of people who were waiting to find their names in the NRC final list 2019, can check the official website www.nrcassam.nic.in. Over three crore individuals have been excluded from the list and around 19 included. The exercise was carried out to identify Indian citizens and Bangladeshi immigrants living in Assam.
According to Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of the NRC, as many as 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for the inclusion in the final NRC list while a total of 19, 06, 657 individuals have been excluded. Persons who have not been included in the list will be given an opportunity to prove their citizenship. The government has set up around 25,000 NRC Seva Kendras where people can check their applications.
Here are the live updates:
Myth of illegal migrants busted, what happened to previously excluded 41 lakh people: Asaduddin Owaisi on NRC
After the NRC final list 2019 was released in Assam, weeding out 19 lakh illegal immigrants, AIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Centre what happened to the 41 lakh people who were declared foreigners earlier. He said that the myth of illegal migrants has been busted.
Not expected my name in NRC list: Retired Army officer Mohammad Sanaulla
Retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah, who was declared an illegal immigrant, said that he was not at all surprised to find his name in the NRC final list 2019 released today. The former army jawan said that he had not expected his name would be in the final draft as the case is subjudice.
Thousands queue up outside NRC Seva Kendras in Assam to check their name
After the government published final NRC list, thousands of people queued up outside NRC Seva Kendras in Assam to find their name in the final draft. A total of 3,11,21,004 individuals have been found eligible for the inclusion in the final NRC while 19, 06, 657 have been excluded from the list.
BJP's Manoj Tiwari calls for NRC exercise in Delhi
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has called for NRC exercise in Delhi, minutes after NRC final list 2019 was published in Assam. While terming the illegal immigrants as the most, Tiwari said the NRC exercise is needed in the national capital.
BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari: National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well. pic.twitter.com/3T2kEogFP5— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019