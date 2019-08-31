Assam NRC final list 2019 Live Updates: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published on Saturday morning. A large number of people who were waiting to find their names in the NRC final list 2019, can check the official website www.nrcassam.nic.in. Over three crore individuals have been excluded from the list and around 19 included. The exercise was carried out to identify Indian citizens and Bangladeshi immigrants living in Assam.

According to Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of the NRC, as many as 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for the inclusion in the final NRC list while a total of 19, 06, 657 individuals have been excluded. Persons who have not been included in the list will be given an opportunity to prove their citizenship. The government has set up around 25,000 NRC Seva Kendras where people can check their applications.

Here are the live updates:

Live Updates

