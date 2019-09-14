Assam NRC Final List 2019 published: Result for all NRC applicants as per Draft NRC and Supplementary List of Inclusions and Exclusions (Final NRC) is Live now and individuals can check their names @ www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in.

Assam NRC Final List 2019 published: The Assam NRC Final List 2019 has been published online on Saturday. Officials checked the final draft of NRC at a Seva Kendra in Guwahati and released the documents, reports said. The status of every person and family members in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) can be checked online today.

The 3.29 crore people, who had applied to be in the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), can check their names on the Assam NRC final list 2019. The final list of the updated NRC in Assam had left out over 19 lakh people of the 40 lakh people. On July 30, 2018, the final draft had excluded the names of 40.37 applicants who applied for Assam citizenship again.

Result for all NRC applicants as per Draft NRC and Supplementary List of Inclusions and Exclusions (Final NRC) is Live now and individuals can check their names @ www.nrcassam.nic.in. The portal will show results of all individuals who had applied for inclusion in NRC up to August 31, 2015 and have a valid Application Reference Number (ARN).

How to check your name on NRC Website

Step 1: Go to NRC official websites — www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in.

Step 2: Click on the given link – “Supplementary List of Inclusions and Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) is Live Now.”

Step 3: Enter your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name

Apart from that, individuals can visit the nearest NRC Seva Kendras in Assam between 10 am to 4 pm and check if their names have been added to the final NRC.

Earlier, Assam minister Himanat Biswa Sharma had said the process should not be taken as a red-letter for the people of the state. He said more such NRCs would be conducted to identify, detain and deport the illegal migrants to their native countries. It shouldn’t be seen as a quarter-final, semi-final and final specifically aimed at deporting Bangladeshis, but a prelude by BJP to conduct more such NRCs across the country, he added.

