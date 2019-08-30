Assam NRC Final List 2019: The final list of National Register of Citizenship (NRC), which is going to decide the fate of millions will be released in Assam tomorrow. Those awaiting the list may check the same by following the instructions given in this article.

Assam NRC Final List 2019: Millions in Assam are waiting for the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) that will provide them their citizenship status, whether they are Indians or Bangladeshis. Ahead of the publication of the final NRC list, there have been rumors steering up in social media regarding the same. However, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today, on August 30, 2019, has assured the people of the state that the government will take all necessary initiative to help people with genuine Indian citizenship and even provide legal support if necessary.

Meanwhile, the NRC Final List will be published on the official websites www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in. Those people who were excluded from the last NRC draft that was published on July 30, 2018 and have submitted a claim upon the final draft list, Were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List published on June 26, 2019 and had any objection filed against their inclusion in the list or were called for hearings conducted by the authority from July 5, 2019 and onwards will be able to check the final NRC List on the mentioned websites.

Here’s how to check your name if included on the NRC final List 2019:

Log in to the official websites – www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in .

or . On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status”

Now, type the Application Reference Number (ARN) and click on submit to check if your name exists on the final NRC list

According to reports, the status of all NRC applicants will be available on the official websites mentioned above from September 7, 2019. Any change in the status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/people who filed objections/and any member included in the draft but called for hearing will be shown on the websites.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App