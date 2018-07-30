Assam NRC final draft has been released on the official website today at 10:00AM. Applicants can log in to the nrcassam.nic.in portal by entering their ARN numbers to check their names and follow the instruction given here if an applicant's name is not available.

Assam NRC final list: The final draft of the National Register of Citizens for the people in Assam has been published on the official website today, i.e. on July 30, 2018, as per the Supreme Court’s order. Those who have gone through the procedures of registration for the same can now check their names online at nrcassam.nic.in. Reports say that over 2.9 crore people have been registered as valid citizens while nearly 40 lakh people’s names are missing on the list.

According to reports, the NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has said that the NRC is going to be released online and results will also be available in all the NRC Seva Kendras across the state of Assam. All the Indian citizens’ names, addresses and photographs will feature on the NRC certificate, who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

It should be noted that the official portal might not be accessible due to heavy traffic today, however, in that case, the results can also be accessed through the assam.mygov.in and assam.gov.in portal.

To check the results it is advisable to keep your Application Receipt Number (ARN) number handy as, without it, one will not be able to check their name on the website. The ARN number is printed on NRC form applicants had earlier filled up. Moreover, if an applicants name does not appear on the list, he/she should not panic but follow the instructions given at the end of this article:

Steps to check names and the NRC certificate online:

Log on to the official website 0f the NRC portal, nrcassam.nic.in Enter the necessary details to log into the website Enter the respective ARN Number Your status will be displayed onscreen

Alternatively, the applicants can also call the 24×7 toll free helpline number 15107 if the applicant is calling from Assam and 18003453762 if outside Assam and refer to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN).

What to do if your name on NRC list does not exist?

Applicants need to call up NRC Control Room Helpline by dialling 0361-2463303 or Whatsapp on 9132699735 and file the complaint at their designated NSK

