The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) declared 2,89,83,677 out of 3,29,91,384 applicants as eligible for citizenship. The number of people not included in the list amounts to 40,07,707. Opposition parties have created a ruckus over the issue in the parliament with the Rajya Sabha being adjourned multiple times.

Uproar over the final draft of National Register of Citizen that left 40 lakh people in Assam stalled parliament with the Rajya Sabha being adjourned multiple times on Tuesday. The Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have put in notices to discuss the NRC in the Lok Sabha.

Calling the NRC issue as ‘sensitive and serious’, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Home Minister Raj Nath Singh will come to the House today. Singh had joined the Upper House on Monday as well but was unable to make a statement.

During the discussion on NRC in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the onus of identity proof should not fall only on individuals but also on the government.

On Monday, The Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments with the Opposition creating ruckus over the NRC. The names of approximately 40 lakh people are missing from the final draft.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON ASSAM NRC

01:50pm:

If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe: BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh on #NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/bOwQ0An9KA — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

1:20pm: Following the BJP chief Amit Shah’s comment on Rajiv Gandhi, a ruckus was created in the Rajya Sabha that led to the adjournment till 11am tomorrow.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LJ9aPjw3J0 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

1:12 PM: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day following a protest by the Congress during BJP President Amit Shah’s speech on Assam NRC.

1:05 PM: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 1:10 following the uproar by Congress during Amit Shah’s speech.

1:00 PM: BJP President Amit Shah spoke on the Assam NRC issue in the Rajya Sabha and declared that BJP did what Congress couldn’t in their tenure.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha after BJP President Amit Shah says 'Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have courage to implement it, we did.' Congress MPs protest in the well of the house pic.twitter.com/PHH5S7Hrtg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

12:45 PM: While the parliament debates NRC, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh has declared that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, they will hold NRC to eliminate unwanted illegal migrants.

We demand NRC in Bengal as infiltration is rampant here. Over 1 crore illegal migrants are present & adding to the pressure on our economy. They enter political sphere as well. If BJP comes to power in Bengal, we will hold NRC to eliminate unwanted: Dilip Ghosh, BJP, on #AssamNRC pic.twitter.com/NAD2vtU2Pi — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

12:25 PM: Ghulam Nabi Azad called NRC a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue, asserting that genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country.

Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country. NRC should not be politicised and used as vote bank. It is a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/K8t9gGzQIy — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

