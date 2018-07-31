Taking on the West Bengal Chief Minister on National Register of Citizen (NRC), BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that there should be a similar effort in West Bengal to identify illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Hitting out at Bengal Chief Minister, BJP general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, hinted at how National Register of Citizens (NRC) for West Bengal could be put into place in order to “identify illegal migrants from Bangladesh”.

Claiming that the number of illegal migrants could “run into crores”, Vijayvargiya said that the youth in Bengal is facing several problems like unemployment and law and order issues because of illegal migrants.

West Bengal Chief Minister had said that all 40 lakh people who failed to get listed under Assam’s NRC final draft will get shelter in her state.

“The youth in West Bengal want to identify the illegal migrants from Bangladesh as they are facing several problems like unemployment and law and order issues. The BJP supports their demand,” Vijayvargiya was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

“If the final draft (of the National Register of Citizens) in Assam found 40 lakh, illegal residents, the number could run into crores in West Bengal. In Assam, the Supreme Court has monitored it. This can be done in West Bengal too,” he added while talking to Indian Express.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest against the NRC in Assam in the parliament. An adjournment motion was also submitted in the Lok Sabha against the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the final draft. The opposition parties, including TMC, disrupted the Rajya Sabha too, forcing adjournments.

The issue of NRC in Assam that led to the exclusion of 40 lakh people echoed in the Lok Sabha during the zero hour with TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay saying that the matter should be taken up urgently.

Earlier, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said that the people excluded from the NRC need not worry as they will be given a chance by the authorities.

