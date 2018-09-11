BJP General Secretary Ram advocated deportation of those left out from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam. BJP's Madhav was not the only one adding to fuel to the contentious issue of NRC, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also suggested that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented across India.

The final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released in Assam on July 30 which declared over 40 lakh citizens 'outsiders'.

BJP General Secretary Ram on Monday stoked a controversy after he advocated deportation of those left out from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam. Madhav did not stop here and went on to suggest that those left out from the NRC should also be de-franchised, meaning their right to vote to be taken away. BJP’s Madhav was not the only one adding to fuel to the contentious issue of NRC, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also suggested that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented across India.

BJP General Secretary and Assam Chief Minister made the comments while addressing a seminar on ‘NRC: Defending the Borders, Securing the Culture’ on Monday. “Genuine citizens of India would get adequate opportunities to prove their citizenship and include their names in the final list of the NRC, Sonowal was quoted by PTI as saying.

The final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released in Assam on July 30 which declared over 40 lakh citizens ‘outsiders’. The final draft NRC included 2 crore 89 lakh 83 thousand 677 people as ‘eligible’, out of total applicants of 3 crore 29 lakh 91 thousand and 384.

“NRC is being updated as part of the Assam Accord signed in 1985 under which the government had made a commitment to detect, delete and deport all illegal immigrants from the state,” BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav was quoted by NDTV as saying during the seminar.

Citing the example of Bangladesh, who Madhav claims is in talks with Myanmar to deport lakhs of Rohingya people, BJP General Secretary slammed those who have said that India will have to face international criticism if illegal immigrants are deported.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More