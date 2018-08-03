Six of the eight TMC lawmakers left Assam on Friday morning after an overnight detention at the Silchar airport in Guwahati, reports said. The other two leaders are expected to leave the state later today. Reports said that the TMC lawmakers had gone to the state to analyse the situation following the release of the final draft of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Assam, which was made public on July 30.

After an overnight detention at the Silchar airport in Guwahati, six of the eight TMC leaders left Assam on Friday, a report in PTI said. The report further suggested that the two others are expected to leave the state later today. While six of the eight lawmakers took a flight to Kolkata, Mamatabala Thakur and Arpita Ghosh are expected to take a flight to Delhi. Reports said that the TMC lawmakers had gone to the state to analyse the situation following the release of the final draft of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Assam, which was made public on July 30.

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the party members are going back as the police did not allow them to enter into the state. He added that the party members were forced to spend a night in three rooms at the airport. Besides this, the party members also alleged that they were assaulted and manhandled by the Assam police. In the counter-allegation, the Assam police alleged that the two constables sustained injuries after being manhandled by the TMC lawmakers.

The Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) claimed that the TMC workers were restrained from entering into the state as a precautionary measure as authorities were afraid that they would create differences among people. The police also said that they took the step as Section 144 was implemented in the state. However, the TMC workers said that they had no idea about the Section 144 and were not going affect the law and order situation in the state.

On the other hand, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of the incident and asked the Assam government that why it is acting like the Centre. Earlier too, Mamata had alleged that the final NRC list released by the government is merely a strategy to gain the vote bank.

