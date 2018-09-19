Assam NRC: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set September 25 as the starting date of filing of claims and objections against the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) and November 25 as the deadline. The process of filing objections will continue for 60 days.

The division bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi also extended the time to file objections by those excluded in the final draft NRC from 30 days to 60 days.

Earlier this month the Supreme Court had deferred the process until further orders. “We are granting a second opportunity to persons who have been left out of draft Assam NRC, keeping in mind the magnitude of the issue,” said the SC.

The bench has now scheduled the matter for hearing on October 23 and has also sought the view of Prateek Hajela, coordinator of Assam NRC, on Centre’s stand on the acceptability of certain documents for inclusion of names in the NRC.

In the final draft of the NRC more than 40 lakh applicants were excluded from the historic documents that is said to be a proof of Assamese identity. The draft contained names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applicants.

The draft since it was published underwent a baptism of fire and was heavily criticised by the opposition parties, mainly Trinamool Congress which called it an attack on Muslims.

The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971. The application process for the NRC started in May 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam.

Assam is the only Indian state to have an NRC due to the influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century. Assam NRC was first prepared in 1951.

