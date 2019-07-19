Assam NRC: Centre tells Supreme Court India can't be refugee capital of world, says list includes lakhs of illegal immigrants: The Centre on Friday sought more time from the Supreme Court to finalise the National Register of Citizens or NRC. The centre has alleged that lakhs of immigrants have been illegally included in the list.

The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) declared 2,89,83,677 out of 3,29,91,384 applicants as eligible for citizenship.

Assam NRC: Centre tells Supreme Court India can’t be refugee capital of world, says list includes lakhs of illegal immigrants: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA II government on Friday pleaded the Supreme Court to extend the July 31 deadline for final NRC (National Register of Citizens). India could not become the refugee capital of the world, Solicitor General (SG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Assam Government said in the apex court. Mehta told the Court that it has been perceived that lakhs of illegal migrants have been included in the NRC list in alleged collusion with local NRC officials in the state of Assam.

While seeking more time to finalise the list, Mehta said that both the central and Assam government need time to deal severely with the illegal immigrants being illegally included in the list. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court did not give its ruling on the request and fixed National Register of Citizens (NRC) matter for further hearing on July 23. The Centre has claimed that while some of the illegal immigrants were added to the list, many citizens were left out.

Solicitor General (SG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Assam Government, pleaded the Supreme Court to extend the July 31 deadline for final NRC (National Register of Citizens). pic.twitter.com/TGmw6Rts7A — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

The Centre has further suggested the list should be re-examined in 20 per cent districts bordering Bangladesh as it is one of the closest sources of flooding illegal immigrants to the country.

The Supreme Court also heard Prateek Hajela, Assam’s coordinator for the national register of citizens, who also backed the Centre’s request. However, he noted that around 80 lakh people were automatically re-verified during sample verification of the family tree.

What is going to happen to millions excluded from the NRC? Supreme Court which initiated & supervised the NRC process should take responsibility to respond to these issues. At stake are fundamental issues, of Indian citizenship and basic rights of citizens https://t.co/FtwCFNEnjS — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 18, 2019

Hajela assured that it would take a month to publish the final list but would bring a temporary list on July 31 with fresh inclusion and exclusions.

