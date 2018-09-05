The Supreme Court on Wednesday chose 10 identity proof documents from a list of 15 to be accepted as a valid claim of people left out. The final draft of NRC was released on July 30, leaving out more than 40 lakh people with as many as 37.59 lakh names being rejected and 2.48 lakh name on hold.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday again deferred the process of receiving claims and objections with regard to the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) until further orders, while choosing 10 identity proof documents from a list of 15 to be accepted as a valid claim of people left out.

The final draft of NRC was released on July 30, leaving out more than 40 lakh people with as many as 37.59 lakh names being rejected and 2.48 lakh name on hold. NRC Modi-led NDA government underwent a baptism of fire from the opposition on NRC with the draft finally being challenged in the Supreme Court.

The process for making claims and objections by those left out from the draft was set to begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. However, the Supreme Court deferred the process, last Tuesday and today put the process on hold until further orders.

NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela on Wednesday submitted a report to the bench comprising of Justice Rajan Gogoi and RF Nariman suggesting 15 documents to prove citizenship and be allowed to be filled with claims and objections. The Justices picked 10 of the documents and asked the Centre and other stakeholders to respond within 2 weeks.

Interestingly, the bench refused to give Attorney General KK Venugopal a copy of the report submitted by the Hajela to the Court.

On Attorney General repeatedly urging the Court to give the government a copy of the report Justice Gogoi said, “The Attorney General has sought the report of the State co-ordinator of NRC… At this stage, we are of the view that what we have indicated in our order is sufficient.”

