Assam NRC: Supreme Court extends deadline to publish final list to August 31: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline to publish the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) from July 31 to August 31, 2019, reported the ANI. The court, however, declined the Assam government and central government petitions for re-verification of the draft list. Reports said that over 40 lakh applicants had been left out from the complete draft NRC that was released in 2018.

Earlier on July 19, Solicitor General (SG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Assam Government had pleaded the apex court to extend the deadline as it was perceived that lakhs of illegal migrants have been included in the NRC draft.

Mehta has further noted that India could not become the refugee capital of the world. Apart from that, he had further presented the Centre’s and state government’s request to re-examine the 20% districts bordering Bangladesh, as it was the largest source through illegal migrants crept into the country. The Centre had also sought 10% re-verification in other districts too.

It has been reported that Attorney General KK Venugopal briefed the court over the Centre’s and state government’s demand to re-verify the NRC lists. The government has alleged that only 7.7 per cent illegal migrants were found in the border areas even though the state average was 12.7 per cent.

