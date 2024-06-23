Assam Police Arrests One After Seizing Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Crore in Karimganj District

In a recent interception by the Assam police, a substantial quantity of ganja valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore was seized in the Churaibari area of Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

The police team from Churaibari obstructed the truck number HP-17E-9474 based on the intelligence tip and recovered the illegal transportation of the substance. According to the Karimganj Police officer, Pranab Mili, ” During the search, we recovered 94 packets of ganja weighing about 8.6 kg from the secret chamber of the truck, wwedetained a person named, Amit Kumar from Himachal Pradesh. The truck was coming from Agartala, Tripura, going towards Bihar.”

The police has lodged a case under relevant sections of the law and further interrogation is in process to determine more facts into the incident to track the origin, destination, and people iinvolved in the smuggling of substance.

In a similar incident, Assam police had seized a large quantity of heroin worth Rs 5 crore recently from the Cachar district. Another person driving an autorickshaw number AS- 11EC-4513 was intercepted by the police team on Saturday to nab him with the product. The secret information was tipped to the police foolowing which the search operation wass carried forward. “During the search police recovered 47 soap cases of heroin weighing about 974 grams from the possession of a 24 year old man named Sirukuddin Laskar. The market price of the seized drug is estimated to be around 3 crore,” said Numal Mahatta, Suprintendent of the police of Kachar district.

Earlier this week, Assam Police also made headlines for recovering a significant cache of illegal arms and ammunition in Udalguri district, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

