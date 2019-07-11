Assam Police Grade III Admit Card 2019 released: Assam Police has released the admit card for all Grade III posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Assam Police i.e. slprbassam.in

Assam Police Grade III Admit Card 2019 released: Assam Police has released the admit card for all Grade III posts. Candidates who have applied for the Assam Police Grade III can download their admit card from the official website of Assam Police, slprbassam.in.

Candidates are required to finish their registration ID and password on the portal in order to download the Assam Police Grade III, Admit Card. Assam police have invited applicants for the recruitment of a total of 756 posts for Grade III and Grade IV, done for the persons with disabilities (PWD) only under different departments under the government of Assam.

According to the notification, the written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be 50 questions and each question will be of 2 (two) marks. Duration of the test will be of 2 (two) hours.

http://g3pwd2018.slprbassam.in/login

Assam Police Grade III Admit Card 2019 Download Process: Visit the official website i.e. Http:/ / slprbassam.in/ Click the previous advertisement section displaying on the home page Click on the link related Download Admit Card for recruitment for different posts of grade III reserved for persons with disabilities (PWD) of different departments under the govt. of Assam on the home page. Click Download Link A new window will be open where candidates have to provide their registered mobile number and can get admit card Take a print out of Admit Card for future references.

