Assam Police Recruitment 2019:: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 2000 posts of Steno, DEO, typist, peon and foreigner’s tribunal. Interested candidates can apply on the official website
slprbassam.in. Candidates applied must be citizens of India and residents of Assam. His/ Her age should be between 18 to 38 years. All the vacancies will be filled on a contractual basis for 2 years and after that, they will be renewed on annual basis with fixed pay. No application fee is required for filling the application.
The selection process includes both written and practical test. Written test is for the posts of Stenographer Gr, Bench Assistant , Typist, Data entry operator , copyist and UDA-cum Accountant and the practical test will be conducted for the posts of Data entry operator, Bench Assistant, lower Division Assistant and Copyist. For the posts of Peon and Chowkidaar viva and a physical test will be conducted.
The written test is OMR based and will be of 100 marks. There is negative marking in the test and for every wrong answer half mark would be deducted. Question paper will comprise logical reasoning, aptitude, history and culture of Assam and India, comprehension, GK and current affairs. It is compulsory for applicants to use ball black pen for OMR test.
Details of Vacancy
Data Entry Operator-400 Posts
UDA-cum-Accountant -200 Posts
Stenographer Jr – 200 Posts
Lower Division Assistant – 200 Posts
Bench Assistant – 200 Posts
Typist – 200 Posts
Copyist – 200 Posts
Office Peon – 200 Posts
Chowkidaar – 200 Posts
Note: Candidates must be 8th passed to apply for the post of Peon and Chowkidaar. Candidates who has passed HSLC/Matriculation are not allowed to apply for this post.
Pay Scale
Data Entry Operator – Rs 10000
UDA-cum-Accountant – Rs 35000
Stenographer – Rs 35000
Lower Division Assistant – Rs 35000
Bench Assistant – Rs 30000
Typist – Rs 30000
Copyist – Rs 9000
Peon – Rs 9000
Chowkidaar – Rs 9000