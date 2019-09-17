The three Muslim sisters were tortured for the whole night as the officer in charge of Burha Police Outpost, Mahendra Sharma picked the three sisters from their home and the elder sister lost the baby because of the brutal assault.

In Guwahati region of Assam, a pregnant Muslim woman and her two sisters were reportedly pillaged and brutally tortured in Darrang district of Assam and it was all done inside the police outpost.

After the reportedly attack, the woman and her sisters were admitted to the hospital where the reports came out as the pregnant woman was terminated from her pregnancy.

They were picked up by the police official of Assam in the Burha Police outpost, as the police linked them up with a kidnapping case and was supposed to question the three sisters Minuwara Begum, Rumela and Sanuwara about their brother who had run away to marry a Hindu girl but the case turned out into brutal torture that has left one woman with miscarriage and others with several bruises on their body parts.

This case came into a highlight on Tuesday when the woman approached media directly. The incident happened on September 8 and they lodged a report about the case but the authorities did not register the case.

The victim Minuwara said that they were tortured for the whole night as the officer in charge of Burha Police Outpost, Mahendra Sharma picked the three sisters from their home and Minuwara added that her sister lost the baby because of the brutal assault.

The SP of Darang said that the three sisters were picked up because they had links with the kidnapping case as their brother kidnapped a Hindu girl and the pregnant women had kidnapped the girl and kept at her house.

The women chairperson of Assam State Commission, Chikkimi Talukdar said that this case is a heinous crime and just cannot be tolerated in the society and they will send a notice to the SP of Darrang.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App