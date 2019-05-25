Assam Rifles convoy attacked in Mon district of Nagaland: A defence spokesperson in Kohima said efforts are on to locate the Naga insurgent group that is responsible for the attack.

Assam Rifles convoy was attacked at around 1 pm on Saturday between Tobu and Ukha village on Saturday.

As many as two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after armed NSCN terrorists attacked their convoy in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday. The incident took place at around 1 pm on Saturday between Tobu and Ukha village, reports said. The gunbattle lasted for 60 minutes and the NSCN terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the security forces.

A defence spokesperson in Kohima said efforts are on to locate the Naga insurgent group that is responsible for the attack. The local administration and senior police officials are present at the spot where the ambush took place. An investigation is underway.

On May 22, in a successful operation conducted by Assam Rifles Battalions of IGAR (South), one suspected arms dealer was arrested along with an accomplice in general area Kakching.

More details awaited.

