Assam sex racket: In the FIR, the sex workers named two BJP MLAs, Aminul Haq Laskar and Kishore Nath, and one AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chaudhury. Apart from the three politicians, the woman claimed that several senior officers used to often use to visit Meherpur’s Pushp Vihar Lane, where the sex racket was being run.

After facing the criticism from the Opposition over Muzaffarpur and Deoria shelter home rapes case, two of BJP MLAs have been named as regular clients in the FIR filed by the Assam Police over their involvement in a sex racket that was being run in Silchar town’s Meherpur area. The sex racket that was busted on Thursday night involves three MLAs, municipal commissioners, senior government officers and attorneys of the state. Reports add that the following matter was highlighted after three sex workers escaped from the house and filed a police complaint with the local police.

In the FIR, the sex workers named two BJP MLAs, Aminul Haq Laskar and Kishore Nath, and one AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chaudhury. Apart from the three politicians, the woman claimed that several senior officers used to often use to visit Meherpur’s Pushp Vihar Lane, where the sex racket was being run.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the police was immediately pressed into action following which the woman who was allegedly running the Assam sex racket, was arrested by the police on Thursday night.

A day later, on Friday, the investigating police produced three more accused in the court. The investigating police officer, SP Rakesh Raushan, added that special teams have been formed to nab the two absconding accused. He added that at least three MLAs have been named in the FIR.

Commenting on the involvement of three MLAs, the officer said that as per the FIR, they seem to the customers. However, the case is further being investigated, the officer added.

Reacting over the reports, one of the BJP MLA, Aminul Haq Laskar, said that on August 8 the son-in-law of the lady who used to run the sex racket tried to kill him. He later questioned why he would go to a place where people are trying to kill him.

The other BJP MLA said his lifestyle both public and private have always been open and in the eyes of the public. He further demanded a high-level enquiry into the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More