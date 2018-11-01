Assam terror attack: At least 5 persons were killed by United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) terrorists in Tinsukia district on Thursday. The incident took place in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge around 7:00 pm, news agency ANI reported. The attack comes weeks after the outlawed outfit detonated a low-intensity bomb in Guwahati on October 13.

Assam terror attack: At least 5 persons were killed by United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) terrorists in Tinsukia district on Thursday. The incident took place in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge around 7:00 pm, news agency ANI reported. The attack comes weeks after the outlawed outfit detonated a low-intensity bomb in Guwahati on October 13. Four people were injured in the attack that was claimed by outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The attack was reportedly planned as against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The deceased were playing ludo at an eatery in Kherbai village when they were attacked by six motorcycle-borne men, Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal told media persons after the attack. The deceased, identified as Subal Das, Dhanai Namsudra, Anant Biswas, Shyamal Biswas and Abinash Biswas, were from neighbouring state West Bengal, added the senior police officer.

However, the group is yet to take responsibility for the attack. Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal condemned the attack and directed state authorities to oversee the investigation into the attack. State Ministers Keshav Mahanta and Topon Kumar Gogoi are expected to visit the site.

It has been reported that intelligence officials had the inputs about the attack. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the attack. The TMC chief asked if it was the outcome of recent NRC development. In another tweet, she said the perpetrators of the deadly attack must be punished at the very earliest.

The Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, aims to make crucial changes to the Citizenship Act of 1955.

