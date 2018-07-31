West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the 40 lakh people who voted for the government have suddenly lost their right to vote. She added that all the people who were once the citizen of India have been turned into refugees by their own country.

Bengal CM added that all the people who were once the citizen of India have been turned into refugees

Unleashing a scathing attack on the Centre for not including 40 lakh people in the final draft of Assam’s NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the 40 lakh people who voted for the government have suddenly lost their right to vote. She added that all the people who were once the citizen of India have been turned into refugees by their own country. She added that it was not only the Bengalis who are suffering but the minorities. Addressing the media over Assam’s NRC final draft, Bengal CM said that she does not want to see her motherland getting divided.

Mamata Banerjee said that she will not allow this to happen in her state because she was there to support the people. She further added that she was shocked to see that the names of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s family members were not mentioned in the final draft of Assam’s NRC.

Terming it as an act of politics, Mamata Banerjee said that people cannot be victimised just for the sake of votes. She stated that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were one nation before partition so all those who came to India till 1971 are Indians.

While Mamata Banerjee was addressing the media, Amith Shah criticised the Bengal CM along with other parties for speaking against Assam’s NRC. He further said that all those criticising the NRC must clear their stand on the infiltrators from Bangladesh.

The following remark by the West Bengal Chief Minister comes just a day after she said that all those who were not mentioned in the final draft will get shelter in her state. The final draft of Assam’s NRC was released on July 30. In the draft presented, 2,89,83,677 locals were recognised as the citizens of India but at least 40 lakh failed to make it to the list.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More