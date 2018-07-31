Assam's NRC final draft: Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the process of filing forms by those 40 lakh people whose names were not mentioned in the Assam’s NRC final draft should be fair. It further ordered the concerned authorities to follow the standard operating process to assist those who failed to make it to the final draft of NRC.

Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the process of filing forms by those 40 lakh people whose names were not mentioned in the Assam’s NRC final draft should be fair. It further ordered the concerned authorities to follow the standard operating process to assist those who failed to make it to the final draft of NRC. The following development comes to light just a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre after it was reported that 40 lakh people were not mentioned in the final draft of Assam’s NRC that was released on July 30. She further claimed that her state will shelter all those who were not mentioned in the list.

Soon after the Supreme Court asked the authorities to follow the standard process while filing the objection forms, Mamata Banerjee addressed the media over the issued and said that she will not let this happen in her state.

Mamata Banerjee said that all those people who had brought this government to power have suddenly lost their right to vote in the country. She added that she was shocked to see that the names of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s family members were also not mentioned in the final draft od Assam’s NRC.

Hitting out at the opposition, BJP president Amith Shah said that no Indian has been left out from the final draft. He further slammed the West Bengal chief minister and said that she was just doing vote bank politics. During the media address, Shah claimed that it was Indira Gandhi who had said that infiltrators from Bangladesh will be allowed to be the part of India.

