Retired Navy officer, Madan Sharma who was assaulted allegedly by Shiv Sena workers demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Sharma said that he was injured and stressed, what happened was saddening. He said that he’d like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if he couldn’t look after law and order then he should resign and let people decide who should look after it.

He said that the entire organisation of the chief minister and its workers should apologise for the act and should ensure that it will not happen to anyone. Madan Sharma said to media that all workers and organisations of Uddhav Thackeray ji should seek apology from the entire nation and ensure that such an incident does not take place again with anyone else.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the former officer and wished him a speedy recovery. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he spoke to the retired naval officer, Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. He said that such attacks on ex-Servicemen were completely unacceptable and deplorable. He wished Madan Sharma a speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma staged a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police demanding the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences.

Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with alleged assault of retired Navy officer in Mumbai.

