On Monday, Telangana forest officer Anitha demanded action against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supporters who attacked her earlier. She said the attack is not on her but also on the uniform she wore of the state forest service.

Telangana Forest Officer C Anitha on Monday demanded action against the supporters of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) supporters who attacked her on Sunday during a routine tree plantation drive in Asifabad in the state. The attack was led by Zila Parishad vice chairman Koneru Krishna, the brother of Koneru Kannappa, the Sirpur MLA.

Anitha called this an attack on the uniform. She said that she and her team of forest officers were public servants who were just doing their duty. She called for the suspension of the Zilla Parishad functionary. She demanded that the party should take action against MLA Kannappa too.

Forest officers & guards on protest rally in #Kagazhnagar #Telangana on Monday demanding stringent action against those who attacked forest range office Anitha on Sunday; Telangana Foresters Federation suspects hand of MLA, says probe needed to establish who is behind this @ndtv pic.twitter.com/vgNRmm3YuM — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 1, 2019

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29.06.2019) pic.twitter.com/pZ0H3Qg2Ud — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

14 people were arrested and 2 police officers have been suspended in the follow-up action ordered by the state government after the video went viral, showing lathi-wielding men rain the weapons on an unarmed Anitha on the tractor. The 14 arrested have been accused of attacking the forest officers in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area in which Anitha sustained injuries. Kagaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and Kagaznagar Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkatesham were the two police officers suspended for their alleged inaction.

Senior police officers said the policemen were suspended because they didn’t act while the attack was underway on forest officials.

Forest staff come on road to protest assault on the RFO Ms. Anitha by goons while on duty. pic.twitter.com/IX1BJPuUMA — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) June 30, 2019

Inspector General Nagi Reddy said a gang of some 30 people led by Krishna attacked forest officials. He said these people had gone to Sarasala village in Kagaznagar to plant saplings on land allotted for forest development near the Kaleshwaram project, the dream project of TRS chief and Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhara Rao which is a lift irrigation scheme on the Godavari river.

On the other hand, the accused, Krishna, blamed the forest officials and said the forest department is terrorising Adivasi farmers and confiscating their land. He claimed he went there to resolve the issue and to ensure justice for tribals. He accused forest officials of destroying their crops in the name of afforestation.

He said though the attack happened, it was not their intention to harm forest officials but any attempt to pacify the irate tribals failed. A case under various Indian Penal Code sections has been registered.

