The elections on 10 Assembly seats, including Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) Ampati (Meghalaya) Chengannur (Kerala) Jokihat (Bihar) Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand) Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) and RR Nagar (Karnataka), are being held today. According to Election Commission, results on all these Assembly seats will be declared on the last day of this month, May 31. The bypoll in Maharashtra’s Kadegan seat was necessitated after Congress MLA Patangrao passed way.

Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam is the single candidate for this by-elctions, as BJP’s Sangramsinh Deshmukh has withdrawn its candidature for the seat. The election in Kerala’s Chengannur was necessitated after Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA KK Ramachandran Nair passed away in January. The Candidates contesting in the bypolls include Saji Cheriyan from CPM, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP.

1:45pm | 34% voter turnout recorded till 1:00pm in Karnataka’s RRNagar

10: 39am | There are reports that in Noorpur 140 EVMs are faulty, which is because they have tampered, there are similar reports from Kairana. They (BJP) want to avenge defeat in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, which is why they want to defeat us at any cost, says Rajendra Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party.

10: 26am | 6% voting recorded till 9 am in Noorpur assembly by-election, ANI reported.

10:10am | In Punjab’s Shahkot, one Control Unit at 216 booth number and three VVPAT machines at booth numbers 169, 170 and 222 replaced during mock poll due to the technical snag. Four VVPATs at booth numbers 27, 28, 132 and 45 replaced during actual polling, reported ANI.

9: 45am | Voting underway for Ampati assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

