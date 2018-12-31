Bypolls 2019: Jind Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Indian National Lok Dal MLA Hari Chand Middha while Thiruvarur seat fell vacant after former chief minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi's death in August this year.

Bypolls 2019: The by-elections to the assembly constituencies of Jind in Haryana and Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu to be held on January 29, 2019, the Election Commission announced on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on January 31, 2019. Jind Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Indian National Lok Dal MLA Hari Chand Middha while Thiruvarur seat fell vacant after former chief minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s death in August this year. The by-elections come after BJP’s defeat in three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress wrested all three states from the BJP. The elections have made Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi buoyant ahead of crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the recently held panchayat polls in Rajasthan, the BJP has outperformed Congress by three seats. The win comes after BJP lost to Congress in assembly polls earlier this month. The ruling BJP also made a clean sweep in the mayoral elections to five municipal corporations in Haryana.

Poll events/Schedule:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification – January 3

Last Date of Nominations – January 10

Date of Scrutiny of Nominations – January 11

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures – January 14

Date of Poll – January 28

Date of Counting – January 31

Date before which election shall be completed – February 2

