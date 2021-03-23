BJP announced 13 candidates for the Bengal assembly elections' fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases. In the elections, the party has fielded singers, athletes, movie stars, and other professionals but not Mithun Chakraborty. Whereas in Tamilnadu, if the DMK wins power, Rameswaram fishermen will be given free housing and M. Chinnasamy's decision to leave DMK and join the AIADMK is surprising, here's all you need to know_

In West Bengal on tuesday, the BJP announced its list of 13 candidates for the Bengal assembly elections’ fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases. Candidates for one or two seats have also been modified as a result of this. In place of Alipurduar, eminent economist Ashok Lahiri will run from Balurghat. He had previously been given a ticket from Alipurduar. BJP has also nominated former Army Lieutenant General Subroto Saha (retd) for the Rasbihari seat in Kolkata.

Also, the party has provided one seat to its ally AJSU. In the elections, the party has fielded singers, athletes, movie stars, and other professionals. The BJP has fielded Jagannath Sarkar, a Ranaghat MP, from the Shantipur Assembly seat, and Rahul Sinha from the Habra Assembly seat.

Apart from this, when Kailash Vijayvargiya, the in-charge of West Bengal, asked questions on the presence of actor Mithun Chakraborty in PM Modi’s rally on March 7, he avoided it. He said, ‘There will be only public and PM, which is the biggest celebrity in itself. We will welcome all the people coming in public including Mithun Chakraborty.

Whereas on the other side, in Tamilnadu, If the DMK wins power, Rameswaram fishermen will be given free housing, according to party president M. K. Stalin. During his 45-minute address, he stated that the DMK, under his leadership, would construct fishing huts. Aside from COVID-19, floods and cyclones had wreaked havoc on fishermen’s livelihoods. The new government will grant them amnesty, allowing the fishermen to restart their lives. At a time when the BJP government’s petrol and diesel prices had reached new highs, the DMK government promised that after the elections, it would provide significant subsidies to fishermen so that they could continue to work.

Also, M. Chinnasamy surprised everyone by announcing his decision to leave the DMK and join the AIADMK in a full-page advertisement in a vernacular daily. He claimed that M.K. Stalin, the president of the DMK, is being “remotely controlled” by a group. He said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was approachable to ordinary people. He reportedly sought a DMK ticket to run in the Aravakurichi constituency, but the party instead chose R. Ilango.

