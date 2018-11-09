The Center For Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research (C-Voter) conducted its November (week 2) poll for APB News and Republic TV which had a total sample size of 67,848 for five states. Rajasthan (13,377), Madhya Pradesh (25,745), Chhattisgarh (13,911), Telangana (13,624) and Mizoram (1191).

An opinion poll by C-voter on Friday projected resounding victories for the Congress in all the poll-bound states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – except Mizoram. The survey suggested an overwhelming win for the Rahul Gandhi-led party by 145 seats in Rajasthan while another phenomenal majority in Madhya Pradesh. It also projected that the Congress-TDP alliance will emerge triumphant in Telangana by a margin of 64 seats, however, edging BJP in Chhattisgarh will take great pains for the Congress.

Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will all head into Assembly elections which will be held between November 12 and December 7. The counting of votes for all the states will be conducted on December 11.

As per the survey results, BJP is touted to receive only 45 seats with 39.7 per cent vote share in Rajasthan against 47.9 per cent of the opposition Congress.

In Chhattisgarh, the C-Voter poll survey suggested a close fight between the two political giants with Congress getting 41 seats with 42.2 per cent vote share while BJP receiving 43 seats with 41.6 per cent vote share.

However, in Mizoram, which has already seen two consecutive Congress-led regimes, no party will get a clear majority according to the survey. Mizo National Front is expected to win 17 seats, Congress 12 and Zoram People’s Movement 9 seats.

Madhya Pradesh is also likely to see a shift in power as the C-voter poll survey projected the Congress to win 116 seats with 42.3 per cent vote share while BJP will have to manage with 107 seats with 41.5 per cent vote share.

Telangana, whose Assembly was recently dissolved by TRS chief leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to see new leadership with Congress-TDP alliance emerging as favourites to form the government. The poll projected 64 seats for the new-formed alliance.

While speaking to media on the C-voter poll survey, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that he is hopeful over the Congress crossing two-third mark in Rajasthan and getting 140 seats in Madhya Pradesh and over 50 seats in Chhattisgarh. He also asserted that his party will trounce BJP-backed TRS in Telangana and will also retain Mizoram.

