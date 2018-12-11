Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that people have recognised that the BJP has done nothing in the last five years and now they are moving towards an alternative. His remarks came in the wake of the recent vote count trends that have shown that the Congress maintaining a clear lead in most of the constituencies. In a scathing attack at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that among many reasons behind BJP's defeat, the misuse of democratic institutions and proud of being in power are a few.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that people have recognised that the BJP has done nothing in the last five years and now they are moving towards an alternative. His remarks came in the wake of the recent vote count trends that have shown that the Congress maintaining a clear lead in most of the constituencies. The TDP chief also congratulated TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao after his party won the state with a sheer majority. Naidu also congratulated Rao for winning his constituency of Gajwel once again.

Pointing towards the possibility of major opposition parties to form a “Mahagathbandhan” against the ruling BJP, the TDP chief asserted that the results from the five states will help to form a strong alternative against the BJP. The Andhra CM also extended his best wishes to all the newly elected representatives of five states.

Meanwhile, in a scathing attack at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that among many reasons behind BJP’s defeat, the misuse of democratic institutions and proud of being in power are a few. She added that the people from all levels of the society are against BJP and the party is just a disaster for them.

Reacting on the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Assembly elections, the TMC chief claimed that it is just the semi-final of the final match. Mamata claimed that the Opposition is just waiting for the elections, adding that the countdown for 2019 has begun. The West Bengal CM also pointed towards the probability that the results in five states are beginning of the end. According to latest leads and trends, KCR’s party is leading on 88 seats, Congress is ahead on 27 seats, BJP at 2.

