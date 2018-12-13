Assembly elections 2018 results LIVE updates: A day after Congress party won assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with a massive mandate barring MP, the focus shifted to new challenges to who will be the next chief minister of the respective states. After Wednesday’s high drama over the leadership which took place in Madhya Pradesh, where pro-Kamal Nath and pro-Jyotiraditya Scindia chanted slogans for their own chieftains, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party workers for their top choice for the supreme post.
Gandhi, through an audio message, reached out to his fellow party workers to seek their feedback for choosing the chief minister of their respective states. The front-runners in Madhya Pradesh were veteran Congress stalwart and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won by a massive vote share in Guna, Shivpuri and Gwalior.
In Rajasthan, the seemingly contest is between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and convener of Gurjar community Sachin Pilot. While in Chhattisgarh, there are four top leaders who are running for the chief ministerial race.
Meanwhile, the Telugu Rashtra Samithi boss K Chandrashekar Rao, who won by 87 seats, leaving the Congress far behind, will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana today with his fellow party workers.
Here are the LIVE updates of Assembly elections 2018 results
Live Updates
Assembly elections 2018 results LIVE updates
While in Madhya Pradesh, the tussle is between Chindwara MP Kamal Nath and Congress’s campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. Meanwhile, in a presser on Wednesday, Scindia said he will accept the decision of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, whoever he chose for the CM post.
Assembly elections 2018 results LIVE updates
The challenge now before the Congress is to decide between Turk and an old warhorse. In Rajasthan the seemingly fight is between Congress Committee general secretary Ashok Gehlot, who have extended their support to him, and state president Sachin Pilot.
Assembly elections 2018 results LIVE updates
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to declare the names of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers on Thursday, December 13. He reached out to his fellow party workers through an audio message to seek a feedback for choosing the chief minister of their respective states.