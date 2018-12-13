Assembly elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reached put to his party workers on Wednesday, December 12, via audio message to seek feedback on their choices for the post of chief minister in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Telugu Rashtra Samithi boss K Chandrashekar Rao, who gained victory by 87 seats, leaving the Congress far behind, will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana today.

Assembly elections 2018 results LIVE updates: A day after Congress party won assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with a massive mandate barring MP, the focus shifted to new challenges to who will be the next chief minister of the respective states. After Wednesday’s high drama over the leadership which took place in Madhya Pradesh, where pro-Kamal Nath and pro-Jyotiraditya Scindia chanted slogans for their own chieftains, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party workers for their top choice for the supreme post.

Gandhi, through an audio message, reached out to his fellow party workers to seek their feedback for choosing the chief minister of their respective states. The front-runners in Madhya Pradesh were veteran Congress stalwart and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won by a massive vote share in Guna, Shivpuri and Gwalior.

In Rajasthan, the seemingly contest is between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and convener of Gurjar community Sachin Pilot. While in Chhattisgarh, there are four top leaders who are running for the chief ministerial race.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Rashtra Samithi boss K Chandrashekar Rao, who won by 87 seats, leaving the Congress far behind, will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana today with his fellow party workers.

