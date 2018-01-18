Assembly Election dates for three states including Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have now been made public. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti on Thursday annoucned that polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura will be held on 18 February, while Meghalaya & Nagaland will vote on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be conducted on March 3, 2018.

Assembly Elections schedule in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

Election to be held in two rounds

Tripura to vote on February 18

Meghalya, Nagalanad to vote on February 27

Counting of votes in all three states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — will be conducted on March 3, 2018

The CPI-M runs the government in Tripura while the Congress rules Meghalaya. The Nagaland People’s Front is in power in Nagaland. AK Joti also announced the Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect to provide a level playing field. He said electronic voting machines and VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trail) will be used in all the three states to enhance transparency and credibility of the election process.

Photographs of the candidates will be available on EVM ballot unit for easy identification of candidates. Based on the assessment of ground situation, central armed police forces and state armed police drawn from other states will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. The Election Commission will deploy general observers to keep a close watch on every stage of the electoral process to ensure free and fair elections.

In Tripura, filing of nomination will open on January 24 and the last day for this will be January 31. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 1 and the last day for withdrawal is February 3. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, nominations open on January 31 and close on February 7. Scrutiny will be done on on February 8 and the last day for withdrawals is February 12.

