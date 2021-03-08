Ahead of assembly elections in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the political drama has also intensified as Didi's close aide Sonali Guha threatened to join the BJP if she does not get a ticket. In Tamil Nadu, BJP and AIADMK have agreed to share seats and DMK has signed a seat-sharing agreement with Congress.

From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, the race to win the assembly elections has begun. In the upcoming West Bengal elections, BJP and TMC are trying every possible way to convince the public of West Bengal to vote for them. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu is seeing some alliances and agreements between national and regional parties.

In West Bengal, the Congress-Left coalition, in collaboration with other groups, has made plans to make the case moot. Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui and his Indian Secular Front (ISF), which is linked to Furfura Sharif Dargah and close to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, are also part of this alliance. The coalition is negotiating for seats with the front.

Also, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) requested on Monday that the second phase of Parliament’s Budget Session be postponed, citing the ongoing assembly elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry as justification. Trinamool Congress member and spokesperson Derek O’Brien wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, saying that his party’s representatives would be unable to attend the Parliament session due to the elections. “I am writing this letter to you as the chairman (Rajya Sabha) of the Trinamool Congress,” he said. I encourage you to consider postponing the new Parliament session due to the declaration of elections in five states.”

After Dinesh Trivedi, Sonali Guha, a close aide of TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA from the party, said on Sunday that if she did not get a ticket for the West Bengal assembly elections, she would join the BJP. Guha told reporters that BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy had invited him to join the saffron party at the party’s Hastings headquarters.

Whereas in Tamil Nadu, The Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIADMK have agreed to share seats in the assembly elections. The BJP will run for a total of 20 assembly seats in this state. Aside from that, his sole candidate would contest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in a by-election.

Also, there will be a clash between the DMK and the AIADM alliance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The Congress was given 41 seats in the 2016 elections, but only 7 seats were won by the DMK. According to reports, the DMK is in favour of granting Congress 25 seats this time. This was verified to NDTV by sources. According to reports, the DMK is also willing to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat to Congress.

It is a win for AIADMK as Sasikala, who has been dubbed a “greedy person in influence,” has said that she sees Amma (Jayalalithaa’s) hope of keeping the AIADMK in power, whether it be for her own political interests or for his family’s, in her statement (nephew Dinakaran).

