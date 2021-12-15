An EC official in a statement said that on December 15, the Commission will go to Chandigarh for a poll preparedness and review meeting.

The Election Commission (EC) will visit poll-bound Punjab today to assess the state’s preparations. The anticipated travel to other poll-bound states has still to be finalised, according to EC officials.

An EC official in a statement said that on December 15, the Commission will go to Chandigarh for a poll preparedness and review meeting. Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner, and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Rajiv Kumar are scheduled to visit the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur.

Today, the commission will meet with representatives of national and state-level recognised parties, as well as the chief electoral officer and nodal officials of state and central armed police forces. Later in the day, the commission will meet with several law enforcement authorities.

The next day, the commission would engage with voters with impairments and the youth. The EC is also supposed to supervise the state electoral office’s systematic voter education and electoral participation efforts.

It is worth noting that the Election Commission will visit Uttar Pradesh at the end of December to meet with all of the state’s authorities and examine election preparations. In Uttar Pradesh, voting occurs in phases, and this time there is the option of voting in more than seven phases. UP has 403 assembly seats, whereas Punjab has 117, Goa has 40, Manipur has 60, and Uttarakhand has 70. Elections for all seats will be completed by March 15.