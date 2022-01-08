The Election Commission of India is all set to announce the assembly poll dates for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3:30 pm today. Out of the 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning for months to register their win in the upcoming polls and have urged EC to conduct the elections on time, adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

All eyes will be on this crucial press conference as India is currently facing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, in what can be seen as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant. EC has been reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the poll-bound states closely and is expected to announce the dates accordingly.

In the past 24 hours, India has reported 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases, taking the daily positivity rate to 9.28%. Out of these 1.4L cases, the total number of Omicron cases has jumped up to 3,071. At present, there are 2 Omicron cases in Punjab, 19 in Goa, 31 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Uttarakhand and 1 in Manipur.