Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh are likely to suffer defeats at the hands of Congress in the upcoming state assembly elections. If the opinion poll is to be believed then the grand old party will make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after 15 years.

Poll-bound Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, while Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will go on November 28 and Chhattisgarh will vote in 2 phases on November 12 and 20.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh are likely to suffer defeats at the hands of Congress in the upcoming state assembly elections, an opinion poll conducted by ABP News predicted. The survey has also highlighted that in Rajasthan Congress’ state president Sachin Pilot is the first choice of many voters.

If the opinion poll is to be believed then the grand old party will make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after 15 years. However, the margin between BJP and Congress is not enough and even the slightest sway can turn the results in favour of the saffron party.

As per the survey, Congress would win 142 seats out of the 200 member state legislative assembly in Rajasthan, whereas BJP would win only 56. The opinion polls have predicted that Congress would win 122 seats in 230 member Madhya Pradesh assembly in next year’s election and around 47 seats in the 90 member assembly of Chhattisgarh.

Yesterday, the Election Commission announced poll dates for state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Poll-bound Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, while Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will go on November 28 and Chhattisgarh will vote in 2 phases on November 12 and 20.

Besides the poll dates, the Election Commission also announced the date for counting of votes in the 5 states, counting of votes in all the states are scheduled to take place on December 11.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More